May 16 Home Depot Inc
* On conf call- Q1 online sales grew approximately 23%
* On conf call- Q1 Interline sales growth outpaced the
company average
* On conf call- appliances, lumber and flooring had
double-digit comps in Q1
* On conf call- building materials, millwork, hardware,
lighting, paint and outdoor garden grew below the company
average in Q1
* Commodity price inflation in lumber, building materials
and copper positively impacted average ticket growth by about 75
basis points
* In Q1, transactions over $900, which represent
approximately 20% of sales, were up 15.8%
* In Q1, drivers behind increase in big-ticket purchases
were appliances, flooring and roofing
* For the remainder of the fiscal year, intend to repurchase
approximately $3.75 billion of outstanding stock
* CFO- " while U.S. GDP forecasts are mixed, housing
continues to be a growing asset class, and our sales thus far in
May has been very good"
* CEO- have invested to take share in categories that
overlap with key competitors who have been having challenges
Further company coverage: