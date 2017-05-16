UPDATE 2-Cost pressure dents Wolseley's U.S. business margins
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
May 16 Home Depot Inc
* The Home Depot announces first quarter results; updates fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $1.67
* Q1 sales $23.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $23.76 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Home Depot Inc - company reaffirmed its fiscal 2017 sales growth guidance
* Home Depot Inc - comparable store sales for Q1 of fiscal 2017 were positive 5.5 percent, and comp sales for U.S. stores were positive 6.0 percent
* Home Depot Inc - company also raised its diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance for year
* Home Depot - now 2017 expects diluted earnings-per-share growth after anticipated share repurchases of approximately 11.0 percent from fiscal 2016 to $7.15
* Home Depot Inc sees fiscal 2017 comp sales will be up approximately 4.6 percent
* FY earnings per share view $7.20, revenue view $99.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
