BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Home Depot Inc
* Home Depot - in Jan 2017, co became aware of investigation by EPA's criminal investigation division into co’s compliance with lead-safe work practices
* Home Depot says previously responded to civil document requests from several EPA regions; company cooperating with the EPA - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oaGQIr) Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: