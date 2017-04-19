BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Home Depot Inc:
* The Home Depot sets new energy and emissions reduction goals, named 2017 energy star® retail partner of the year
* Says reduce North American consumers' electricity costs by more than $2.8 billion by 2020
* Says reduce North American consumers' greenhouse gas emissions by 20 million metric tons by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results