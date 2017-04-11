BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Home Invest Belgium SA:
* Announces the strengthening of its position in Center Parcs Port Zelande in the Netherlands with the acquisition of 7 cottages and 40 apartments Source text: bit.ly/2p3UcHk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.