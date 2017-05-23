BRIEF-Sanderson Farms comments on complaint filed in California
* The three non-profit corporations seek, among other things, an order enjoining co from continuing its "100% natural" marketing program
May 23 Homeserve Plc:
* FY revenue £785.0m versus £633.2m year ago
* FY adjusted profit before tax £112.4m versus £93m year ago
* FY EBITDA £154.2m versus £122.7m year ago
* Net debt at 31 March 2017 was £261.4m
* Says board is proposing to increase final dividend to 11.2p per share (FY16: 8.9p) to be paid on 3 August 2017
* Expects further strong growth in FY18
* Expects to deliver around $15m EBITDA this coming year
* Aoxin Tianli Group - on June 22, 2017, board of directors of Aoxin Tianli appointed luchang zhou chief executive officer of company - SEC filing