April 6 Homeserve Plc:
* Expects to report results at upper end of market
expectations 1 for year to March 31, 2017
* UK business has had another good year with customer growth
of 1 pct
* Rapid progress in USA with 50 mln affinity partner
households and 3 mln customers at year end
* In USA, we ended financial year with 3 mln customers,
representing another significant milestone and up 28 pct
compared to FY16
* UK retention remains strong at 80 pct and continue to see
high income per customer
* Anticipate income per customer in UK increasing further
next year as customers purchase more comprehensive cover,
receive benefits of more usage
