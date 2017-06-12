June 12 HomeStreet Inc:

* HomeStreet announces agreement to acquire branch in San Diego county

* HomeStreet Inc - ‍ to acquire a branch located in El Cajon, California from Opus Bank including approximately $28 million in deposits held at that branch​ ‍​

* HomeStreet Inc - El Cajon branch will continue to operate as usual under Opus bank brand until transaction is completed

* HomeStreet Inc - upon closing, El Cajon branch will become part of HomeStreet bank.