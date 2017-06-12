BRIEF-Pacific Alliance Bank announces appointment of new president and CEO
* Pacific Alliance Bank announces appointment of new president and CEO
June 12 HomeStreet Inc:
* HomeStreet announces agreement to acquire branch in San Diego county
* HomeStreet Inc - to acquire a branch located in El Cajon, California from Opus Bank including approximately $28 million in deposits held at that branch
* HomeStreet Inc - El Cajon branch will continue to operate as usual under Opus bank brand until transaction is completed
* HomeStreet Inc - upon closing, El Cajon branch will become part of HomeStreet bank.
June 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.