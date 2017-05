April 27 HomeTrust Bancshares Inc:

* HomeTrust Bancshares Inc reports financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2017

* Q3 preliminary earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27 excluding items

* HomeTrust Bancshares Inc - net interest income was $25.1 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017 compared to $20.2 million for comparative quarter in fiscal 2016