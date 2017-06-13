BRIEF-Le Tanneur recapitalization of 13.3 million euros backed by Tolomei
* ANNOUNCES THAT HAVE ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO RECAPITALIZE AND GROW LE TANNEUR FOR AN AMOUNT OF AT LEAST EUR 13.3 MILLION
June 13 Nikkei
* Honda adding staff to accelerate Chinese SUV Output - Nikkei
* Dongfeng Honda Automobile, a 50-50 joint venture of Honda Motor and China's Dongfeng Motor, will add a total of 2,200 new workers by July - Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2thC1zB] Further company coverage:
PORT SUNLIGHT, England, June 22 Nearly three months after Unilever CEO Paul Polman promised shareholders greater returns coupled with investments to drive growth, the launch of what it calls the biggest laundry breakthrough in a decade will be a key test of whether it can put its money where its mouth is.