BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
Feb 21 American Honda Motor Co Inc:
* Jeff Conrad to assume additional responsibility for Acura division, Core Support division of Automobile Sales & Marketing
* John Mendel, Executive VP of AHM Automobile Sales, to retire; Masayuki Igarashi to become Executive VP, Auto, Auto Operations, Export Sales
* Keita Muramatsu, currently President, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, to become Executive Vice President of Motorcycle Division Source text (bit.ly/2m4ZzYV) Further company coverage:
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 Nearly a dozen people, including current and former top officials, were arrested in the Dominican Republic early Monday for ties to $92 million in bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to obtain public works contracts.