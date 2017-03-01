March 1 Honda Cars India :

Honda Cars India - registered monthly domestic sales of 14,249 units in february 2017 against 13,020 units in corresponding month last year

* Honda Cars India - HCIL also exported a total of 748 units in february 2017 Source text - (Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of passenger cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 14,249 units in February 2017 against 13,020 units in the corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 9.4%