March 27 Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India:

* Top management change in Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd

* Minoru Kato is appointed as new president & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd

* Keita Muramatsu - current president & ceo, hmsi bids adieu to india after 6 years Source text: [Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has announced a top management change in Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI). Mr. Minoru Kato is appointed as new President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. with effect from 1st April 2017. After spear-heading Honda's Indian two-wheeler operations for six years, Mr. Keita Muramatsu – the current President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) will move on to assume a new role as Executive Vice President – American Honda Co., Inc. ]