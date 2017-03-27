US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 27 Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India:
* Top management change in Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd
* Minoru Kato is appointed as new president & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd
* Keita Muramatsu - current president & ceo, hmsi bids adieu to india after 6 years Source text: [Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has announced a top management change in Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI). Mr. Minoru Kato is appointed as new President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. with effect from 1st April 2017. After spear-heading Honda’s Indian two-wheeler operations for six years, Mr. Keita Muramatsu – the current President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) will move on to assume a new role as Executive Vice President – American Honda Co., Inc. ] Further company coverage:
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)