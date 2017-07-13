FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
BRIEF-Honda North America says will voluntarily recall about 1.15 mln Accord vehicles from 2013-2016 model-years in U.S.
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
ASIA
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 13, 2017 / 11:25 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Honda North America says will voluntarily recall about 1.15 mln Accord vehicles from 2013-2016 model-years in U.S.

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) -

* Honda North America Inc - will voluntarily recall about 1.15 million Accord vehicles from 2013-2016 model-years in U.S.

* Honda North America - recall involves Accord vehicles from the 2013-2016 model-years in the U.S. to replace the 12-volt battery sensor

* Honda North America - has received 4 reports of engine compartment fires in the U.S. Related to affected vehicles, all within the "salt belt" area

* Honda North America - there have been no reported injuries related to the engine compartment fires Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.