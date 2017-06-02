BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 2 Honda Motor Co Ltd says:
* May China vehicle sales total 115,584 units, +16.2 percent y/y, versus +29.4 percent in Apr
* Jan-May China vehicle sales total 530,398 units, +19.0 percent y/y, versus +15.0 percent same period year ago Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2rxc4yf] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million