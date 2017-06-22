BRIEF-Amtek Auto says John Flintham resigns as vice-chairman & MD
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
June 22 Nikkei :
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Nissan Motor, Toyota informed Takata by Thursday they would continue doing business based on existing contracts - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2rW83or) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 23 Oi SA has unveiled a plan that facilitates the early repayment of small debts to suppliers and contractors, as Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier seeks to emerge faster from creditor protection.