March 7 Honeywell International Inc:

* Honeywell - announced an $11 million modernization project at U.S. Air force base in Los Angeles, California.

* Honeywell - will install 3,400 rooftop solar photovoltaic modules on four buildings that will generate 1,275 kilowatts of power

* Honeywell - Honeywell and air force expect to complete project by early 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: