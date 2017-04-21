BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 21 Honeywell International Inc
* Honeywell delivers $1.71 earnings per share, up 10 percent
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.90 to $7.10
* Honeywell says raising low-end of 2017 EPS guidance range by 5 cents to $6.90 - $7.10
* Q1 segment margin 18.8 percent versus. 18.1 percent
* Q1 sales $9,492 million versus $9,522 million last year
* Q1 aerospace segment sales $3,546 million versus. $3,705 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $9.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.