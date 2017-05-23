BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO says needs to "catch up" to make software sales target
* BlackBerry CEO John Chen says expects software sales to rise 10-15 percent this year from $687 million in prior year
May 23 Honeywell International Inc:
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $1.75 - $1.80 - Electrical products group conference presentation
* Sees Q2 sales $9.7 billion - $9.9 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.78, revenue view $9.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 organic sales to be flat to up 2 percent
* Sees Q2 earnings per share up 7 percent - 10 percent ex-divestitures
* Reaffirming full year 2017 guidance
* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.09, revenue view $39.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says continuing previously initiated strategic portfolio review; expect to complete assessment by fall Source text: (bit.ly/2rQ7Izb) Further company coverage:
