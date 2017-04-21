Wall St Weekahead-Switch it up this year: Buy in May, till November stay
NEW YORK, May 26 "Sell in May and go away" is perhaps the oldest saw on Wall Street, but it appears there's no shortage of U.S. mutual funds doing exactly that this year.
April 21 Honeywell International Inc
* Says orders for its PMT unit, which caters to the energy industry, have been "very strong"
* Says saw an uplift in spares demand and strength in repair and overhaul activities with its airline customers
* Says expect continued aftermarket strength heading into the second quarter with airlines business growing faster than business and general aviation
* Says, for business jets, expects lower shipments and fewer engine maintenance events than 2016; says do not anticipate recovery in business jet market until 2018-2019
* Says improving oil and gas markets and strong backlog will drive continued growth, primarily in licensing and equipment sales
* Says saw a "big uptick" in the petrochemicals sector, particularly in China
* Honeywell CEO says pipeline for M&A deals is active; but things are "expensive out there, so we're being cautious" Further company coverage:
