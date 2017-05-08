May 8 Honeywell:

* Signed an agreement with Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) to facilitate a $1.6 billion expansion of its refinery in Zarqa, Jordan

* Expansion will increase capacity of facility to 120,000 barrels per day

* Honeywell UOP will provide managing licensor services, technology licensing, front-end engineering design consultancy services among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: