BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Honeywell:
* Signed an agreement with Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) to facilitate a $1.6 billion expansion of its refinery in Zarqa, Jordan
* Expansion will increase capacity of facility to 120,000 barrels per day
* Expansion will increase capacity of facility to 120,000 barrels per day

* Honeywell UOP will provide managing licensor services, technology licensing, front-end engineering design consultancy services among other things
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.