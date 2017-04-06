April 6 Honeywell International Inc:
* Honeywell - announced a facility infrastructure
modernization project at 21 federal aviation administration
operated facilities across united states
* Honeywell - project will be funded through an assisting
federal facilities with energy conservation technologies grant
from department of energy
* Honeywell - project is to be completed by summer of 2018
and is expected to help reduce faa's energy use by more than 6
million killowatt hours per year
* Honeywell - project will be funded also by a $10.8 million
energy savings performance contract (espc)
