April 6 Honeywell International Inc:

* Honeywell - announced a facility infrastructure modernization project at 21 federal aviation administration operated facilities across united states

* Honeywell - project will be funded through an assisting federal facilities with energy conservation technologies grant from department of energy

* Honeywell - project is to be completed by summer of 2018 and is expected to help reduce faa's energy use by more than 6 million killowatt hours per year

* Honeywell - project will be funded also by a $10.8 million energy savings performance contract (espc)