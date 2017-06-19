WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Honeywell International Inc
* Honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering to reduce flight delays and cancellations for cathay pacific
* Honeywell - co, cathay pacific signed contract to deploy honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering across their fleet of airbus a330 aircraft
* Honeywell - cathay pacific is also considering to extend godirect connected maintenance program to airline's fleet of boeing b777s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.