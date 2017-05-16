Russia's VTB has exposure to Azerbaijan Railways, exec says
LONDON, June 20 VTB, Russia's second-biggest bank, has exposure to Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), Yuri Soloviev, first deputy president of the bank, told reporters on Tuesday.
May 16 Hong Fok Corporation Ltd:
* Unit on 16 May 2017 entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an unrelated third party individual
* Aggregate consideration for acquisition was HK$12.7 million
* Deal to acquire entire issued share capital of King Dynasty Limited
* Acquisition is expected to have no material impact on consolidated earnings per share of company for current financial year
June 20 Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as losses in financial stocks offset gains in technology firms.