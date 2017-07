July 28 (Reuters) - China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd

* Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission says ordered Sun Min to pay the restoration amount of HK$15.6 million ($2.00 million) to 51 investors affected by her insider dealing in China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited shares

Source text in English: bit.ly/2v2BiH2

