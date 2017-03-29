March 29 Hong Kong Building And Loan Agency Ltd

* Group is expected to record a decrease in loss attributable to owners of company of approximately 70% to 80% for year ended 31 december 2016

* Loss for year ended 31 december 2016 is mainly attributable to impairment of goodwill of approximately hk$110.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)