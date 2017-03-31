UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings Limited
* Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of properties
* Deal for total consideration of HK$152.4 million
* Unit and vendor entered into agreement
* Purchaser has agreed to acquire and vendor has agreed to sell entire issued share capital Source text (bit.ly/2nqG5uC) Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)