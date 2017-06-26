Russia's Rosneft says hit by cyber attack, oil production unaffected
MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday its servers had been hit been a large-scale cyber attack, but its oil production was unaffected.
June 26 Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings Ltd
* Proposed final dividend of HK 4.5 cents
* FY profit attributable HK$28.8 million versus HK$57.5 million
* FY revenue HK$1.13 billion versus HK$1.18 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DGAP-ADHOC: BASLER AG: BASLER AG INCREASES GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017