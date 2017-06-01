BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 1 Hong Kong Education Intl Investments Ltd
* Rosy Lane Investments to sell and Keen Elite Developments to purchase sale shares
* Deal for aggregate consideration of hk$89.2 million
* Sale shares represent 60% of issued share capital of target Ultimate Elite Investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
