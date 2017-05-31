BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan's shares to halt trade pending announcement related to acquisition
June 23 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
May 31 Hong Kong Ferry Holdings Co Ltd
* loan facility agreement was entered with joint venture co (as borrower), co (guarantor), a unit of empire group and empire group
* Deal in relation to a term loan facility in aggregate principal amount of hk$3 billion
* loan facility for purpose of financing and refinancing demolition cost, construction cost and professional fees
* First capital realty announces redemption of its 4.75% convertible debentures