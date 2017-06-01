BRIEF-Neoglory Prosperity's unit wins bid for land site for 3.3 bln yuan
* Says unit wins bid for land site for 3.3 billion yuan ($482.34 million)
June 1 Hong Kong Monetary Authority
* says interbank market as a whole was operating in orderly manner despite tight CNH liquidity
* Says has provided liquidity support to banks
* Says will continue to closely monitor the CNH market
DUBAI, June 23 Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to Iran, an official of one of the four countries said.