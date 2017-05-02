May 2 Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd :

* Perfect Ace Investments Limited and Limin Corporation have entered into a sale and purchase agreement

* After completion of agreement Weltrade will be representing approximately 27.83 pct of entire issued share capital of co

* Perfect Ace Investments agreed to sell and Weltrade agreed to purchase 980.2 million ordinary shares in company

* Parties entered into sale and purchase agreement with Weltrade Limited