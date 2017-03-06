BRIEF-Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd says qtrly net profit attributable 418.7 mln rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.03 billion rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 315.1 million rgt
March 6 Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
* Says reprimands and fines Guangdong Securities Limited HK$3 million ($386,393.79) for breach of anti-money laundering guidelines
Source text in English: bit.ly/2msborf ($1 = 7.7641 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA