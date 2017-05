March 3 Hong Kong Television Network Ltd :

* HKMP accepted offer of HKSTP in relation to HKMP's application for an additional use to incorporate an e-commerce fulfilment centre

* Consent fee is expected to be funded by internal resources, external financing and existing banking facilities of group

* HKMP is a Hong Kong media production company , a unit; HKSTP is Hong Kong Science And Technology Parks Corp