LIVESTOCK-Bearish USDA report rattles CME live cattle futures

* Feeder cattle fall almost 3 percent * Hog contracts climb to fresh highs * CME livestock markets closed on Memorial Day By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, May 26 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures on Friday finished sharply lower, hit by fund liquidation and the morning's bearish U.S. Department of Agriculture Cattle-On-Feed report, said traders. The report showed the number of cattle placed in feedlots in April hit a 14-year high for the month.