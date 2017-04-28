April 28Hongda High-Tech Holding Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit could fall up to 30 percent, or to be 38.7 million yuan to 55.3 million yuan

* Sees H1 FY 2016 net profit was 55.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9hmexT

