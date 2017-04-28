BRIEF-Century Casinos files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Century Casinos Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r4RD9K Further company coverage:
April 28Hongda High-Tech Holding Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit could fall up to 30 percent, or to be 38.7 million yuan to 55.3 million yuan
* Sees H1 FY 2016 net profit was 55.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9hmexT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Skypeople fruit juice files for sale of 1.6 mln shares of common stock by selling stock holders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: