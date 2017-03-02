March 2 Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd

* FY profit after tax attributable to shareholders $847.8 million versus $904.5 million

* FY revenue $1.99 billion versus $1.93 billion

* In the residential sector improved profits are expected to be offset by lower contributions from other regions

* "Group's commercial portfolio is expected to continue generating stable returns in 2017."

* Directors are recommending a final dividend of US¢13.00 per share

* "In the group's residential business a higher contribution from mainland china is expected to be offset by lower profits from Singapore"