BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd
* FY profit after tax attributable to shareholders $847.8 million versus $904.5 million
* FY revenue $1.99 billion versus $1.93 billion
* In the residential sector improved profits are expected to be offset by lower contributions from other regions
* "Group's commercial portfolio is expected to continue generating stable returns in 2017."
* Directors are recommending a final dividend of US¢13.00 per share
* "In the group's residential business a higher contribution from mainland china is expected to be offset by lower profits from Singapore" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.