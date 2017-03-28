March 28Honz Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 29.2 percent to increase by 0.8 percent, or to be 13 million yuan to 18.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (18.3 million yuan)

* Says decreased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast

