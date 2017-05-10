BRIEF- Meiho Enterprise sells Tokyo-based property
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 Hope Bancorp Inc:
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Hope Bancorp says unable to file form 10-Q within prescribed time because company is working with accountants to finalize audit for FY 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2plCXVP) Further company coverage:
* Trading performance over Feb 26-June 19 period is "encouraging and is in line with board's expectations"