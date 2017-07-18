FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hope Bancorp increases quarterly cash dividend
#Financials
July 18, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Hope Bancorp increases quarterly cash dividend

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Hope Bancorp Inc

* Hope Bancorp increases quarterly cash dividend to $0.13 per share

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.13per share

* Hope Bancorp Inc - board of directors approved an 8% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.13 per common share from $0.12 per common share

* Hope Bancorp Inc - board of directors approved an 8 percent increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.13 per common share from $0.12 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

