* HopFed Bancorp, Inc reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* HopFed Bancorp Inc - at March 31, 2017, company's tangible book value was $14.04 per share and tangible common equity ratio was 9.47%

* HopFed Bancorp Inc - qtrly net interest income $6.8 million versus $6.7 million