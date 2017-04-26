BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Hopfed Bancorp Inc:
* HopFed Bancorp, Inc reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* HopFed Bancorp Inc - at March 31, 2017, company's tangible book value was $14.04 per share and tangible common equity ratio was 9.47%
* HopFed Bancorp Inc - qtrly net interest income $6.8 million versus $6.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.