BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19Horiifoodservice Co Ltd
* Says four customers of a restaurant of the company had symptom of food poisoning due to virus infection from a staff of this restaurant, on May 12
* Says the restaurant was ordered to suspend operation during period from May 18 to May 20
* Says the company will enhance hygiene management
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/L9IJrW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.