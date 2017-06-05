June 5 Horiifoodservice Co Ltd

* Says TBI HOLDINGS acquired 3 million shares of the co during the period from April 18 to June 2

* Acquisition price at 430 yen per share

* Payment date is June 9

* Says TBI HOLDINGS will raise voting power in the co to 52.5 percent from 0 percent

* Says top shareholder will cut voting power in the co to 5 percent, from 57.5 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZSkRvT

