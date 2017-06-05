BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 5 Horiifoodservice Co Ltd
* Says TBI HOLDINGS acquired 3 million shares of the co during the period from April 18 to June 2
* Acquisition price at 430 yen per share
* Payment date is June 9
* Says TBI HOLDINGS will raise voting power in the co to 52.5 percent from 0 percent
* Says top shareholder will cut voting power in the co to 5 percent, from 57.5 percent
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZSkRvT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
