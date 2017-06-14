BRIEF-Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
June 14 Horizon Bancorp
* Horizon Bancorp and Wolverine Bancorp sign merger agreement
* Horizon Bancorp - shareholders of wolverine will receive 1.0152 shares of horizon common stock and $14.00 in cash for each share of wolverine common stock
* Horizon Bancorp - deal for implied price of $41.92 per share of wolverine common stock
* Horizon Bancorp - as per deal, wolverine bank will be merged into horizon bank, and combined operations will be continued under horizon bank name
* One director from wolverine's board will be appointed to horizon's board of directors immediately after closing of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 22 Prime Minister Theresa May set out what she called a "fair deal" for EU citizens living in Britain on Thursday, saying in her first test of negotiating strength that she did not want anyone to have to leave because of Brexit or to split up families.