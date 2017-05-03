May 3 Horizon Global Corp

* Horizon Global reports financial results for the first quarter 2017; raises full-year 2017 earnings per share guidance and announces share repurchase program

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.60

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.61 to $0.66

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $235 million to $245 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.17

* Q1 loss per share $0.41

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Horizon Global Corp - Westfalia integration and synergies on track

* Horizon Global Corp sees first half 2017 diluted earnings per share between $0.23 and $0.28

* Horizon Global Corp sees first half 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share between $0.52 and $0.57

* Horizon Global Corp sees full-year 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share between $0.94 and $1.04

* Horizon Global Corp - for full-year 2017, company expects revenue growth of 30 to 35 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $859.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $242.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Horizon Global Corp qtrly net sales $203.3 million versus $146.1 million