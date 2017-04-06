April 6 Horizon Global Corp
* Horizon Global - on March 31, entered into 2017
replacement term loan amendment to amend term loan credit
agreement, dated as of June 30, 2015
* Horizon Global - amendment provides for replacement term
loan facility, in aggregate principal amount of $160 million to
replace prior term loan facility
* Horizon Global - proceeds of replacement term loan
facility used to repay amount of term loans outstanding
immediately prior to effectiveness of amendment
Source text: (bit.ly/2oFtzvt)
Further company coverage: