BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties updates on strategic review
* Company reiterates strategic review is being overseen by a special committee & is being undertaken independently
June 1 Horizon North Logistics Inc
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award
* Horizon north logistics inc - revenue over initial term of contract is expected to be a minimum of $22 million
* Horizon north logistics inc - facility will be comprised of existing fleet assets and an additional $1.2 million of newly manufactured equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company reiterates strategic review is being overseen by a special committee & is being undertaken independently
* Request for lifting of trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: