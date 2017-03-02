BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Horizon North Logistics Inc
* Horizon north logistics inc. Provides operational update
* Horizon north - announce resolution of insurance claims process with respect to losses sustained due to fort mcmurray, alberta wildfires in may 2016
* Horizon north - initial advance against final settlement of $15 million was received by co in q3 2016 with second advance of $10 million received in q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.