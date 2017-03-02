March 2 Horizon North Logistics Inc

* Horizon north logistics inc. Provides operational update

* Horizon north - announce resolution of insurance claims process with respect to losses sustained due to fort mcmurray, alberta wildfires in may 2016

* Horizon north - initial advance against final settlement of $15 million was received by co in q3 2016 with second advance of $10 million received in q1 2017