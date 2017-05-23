May 23 Horizon Pharma Plc
* Horizon pharma plc announces agreement to sell european
marketing rights to procysbi® (cysteamine bitartrate)
delayed-release capsules and quinsair™ (levofloxacin inhalation
solution) in europe, middle east and africa (emea) regions to
chiesi farmaceutici
* Horizon pharma plc - deal for an upfront payment of $70
million
* Horizon pharma plc - horizon will maintain control of
manufacturing supply in emea regions through its third party
supplier.
* Horizon pharma plc - in addition, horizon will maintain
marketing rights for procysbi and quinsair in united states,
canada and latin america
* Horizon pharma - co anticipates a reduction of
approximately $15 million in full-year 2017 net sales related to
procysbi and quinsair in emea regions
* Horizon pharma plc - divested subsidiary has facilities in
netherlands, france and germany and has approximately 40
employees
* Horizon pharma plc - no change to horizon's full-year 2017
adjusted ebitda guidance range of $315 million to $350 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $985 million to $1.02 billion
* Horizon pharma plc - assuming a second-quarter 2017
transaction close, horizon anticipates a neutral impact on its
full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda
* Fy2017 revenue view $999.4 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Horizon pharma plc - deal includes additional potential
milestone payments based on sales targets
