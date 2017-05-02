May 2 Horizon Technology Finance Corp

* Horizon Technology Finance announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Horizon Technology Finance Corp - net investment income for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $3.4 million versus $4.4 million

* Horizon Technology Finance -extended previously authorized stock repurchase program until earlier of june 30, 2018 or repurchase of $5 million of co's stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: