BRIEF-Shui On Land announces disposal of majority equity interests in Chongqing Project
* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement
May 2 Horizon Technology Finance Corp
* Horizon Technology Finance announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Horizon Technology Finance Corp - net investment income for three months ended march 31, 2017 was $3.4 million versus $4.4 million
* Horizon Technology Finance -extended previously authorized stock repurchase program until earlier of june 30, 2018 or repurchase of $5 million of co's stock
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.